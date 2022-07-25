LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re on the hunt for a job, 50 businesses will come together for an August job fair in Lockport.

The event, hosted by Niagara County, is happening on August 10, rain date on August 17, at Ida Fritz Park at 105 West Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed to attend, but you’ll want to make sure your resume is up-to-date.

“Last year’s career fair at Ida Fritz Park was very well attended by both employers and job seekers and I’m glad to see the county has continued with these outdoor events,” Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott said. “It is still a tight labor market, and there is a broad spectrum of job openings, so whether you looking to get into the workforce or seeking a change from your current career, it is well worth attending.”

For more information, click here or call 716-278-8108.