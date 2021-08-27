Perry’s to hold virtual hiring event on September 9

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a job, Perry’s is looking for people.

The ice cream company will hold a virtual career fair and open interview event on Tuesday, September 9 from Noon to 4 p.m. They’re hiring for their Akron facility, along with the ones in Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Positions they’re looking to fill include those in the following fields:

  • production/operations
  • distribution
  • warehousing
  • transportation
  • maintenance

A variety of 8- and 12-hour shifts are available, with starting hourly wages that range from $15.48 to $28.09, plus benefits.

Anyone who’s interested can apply ahead of time here. To register for the event, click or tap here. Anyone who speaks with a hiring manager or Perry’s representative during the event could win a Perry’s coupon prize pack.

