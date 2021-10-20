Red Cross to hold hiring event in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross is looking for people to join its Mobile Phlebotomists team in Cheektowaga.

Those who are hired will help run blood drives. No experience is necessary and paid training will be provided.

A hiring event will take place on Thursday, October 21 at 3601 Union Rd. It will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature walk-in interviews.

