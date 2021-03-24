Rosina Foods hosting open interviews Saturday

Jobs 4 Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosina Food Products is hosting open interviews Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Interviews will take place at 70 Empire Drive in West Seneca.

The company says it has immediate openings for full-time positions at its Cheektowaga and West Seneca manufacturing locations.

  • Machine Operators
  • General Production Associates
  • Warehouse Associates
  • Quality Assurance Line Inspector
  • 3rd Shift (overnights) Sanitation Supervisor
  • Maintenance Supervisor
  • Maintenance Control Systems Specialist

Rosina says it offers competitive hourly rates, medical, dental, life insurance and a 401k plan, a paid time off plan, and educational reimbursement opportunities.

The company also says it provides safety bonus, attendance incentives, associate appreciation days, and product discounts at the outlet store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories