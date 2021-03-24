Rosina Foods hosting open interviews Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosina Food Products is hosting open interviews Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Interviews will take place at 70 Empire Drive in West Seneca.

The company says it has immediate openings for full-time positions at its Cheektowaga and West Seneca manufacturing locations.

Machine Operators

General Production Associates

Warehouse Associates

Quality Assurance Line Inspector

3rd Shift (overnights) Sanitation Supervisor

Maintenance Supervisor

Maintenance Control Systems Specialist

Rosina says it offers competitive hourly rates, medical, dental, life insurance and a 401k plan, a paid time off plan, and educational reimbursement opportunities.

The company also says it provides safety bonus, attendance incentives, associate appreciation days, and product discounts at the outlet store.