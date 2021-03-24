Rosina Foods hosting open interviews Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosina Food Products is hosting open interviews Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Interviews will take place at 70 Empire Drive in West Seneca.
The company says it has immediate openings for full-time positions at its Cheektowaga and West Seneca manufacturing locations.
- Machine Operators
- General Production Associates
- Warehouse Associates
- Quality Assurance Line Inspector
- 3rd Shift (overnights) Sanitation Supervisor
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Maintenance Control Systems Specialist
Rosina says it offers competitive hourly rates, medical, dental, life insurance and a 401k plan, a paid time off plan, and educational reimbursement opportunities.
The company also says it provides safety bonus, attendance incentives, associate appreciation days, and product discounts at the outlet store.