Roswell Park hiring for dozens of new positions with help of state funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of jobs are now up for grabs at Roswell Park.

If you’re looking for that next step in your nursing career or if you just want to help patients get around Roswell’s campus, there’s a position with your name written all over it.

These jobs are available thanks to a major boost in funding from New York State.

“Because of the work that we were able to do in Albany, rather than job cuts we are able to celebrate job creation. 100 new jobs here in 2021,” said NYS Senator Tim Kennedy.

In total, the state will be giving Roswell Park $13 million this year.

All of that cash will be coming from the state budget.

