Safety Kleen, Clean Harbors taking part in two-day hiring event in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Safety Kleen and Clean Harbors are looking to fill positions. And to get some help with that, there will be job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday.

The companies will be hiring on the spot during the events at 41 N. Gates Avenue in Lackawanna. Each day, they’ll be there from 1-5 p.m.

The hiring event is being put together by Career Center of the Southeast.

