NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schoellkopf Health Center is hiring after wage increases for certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.

The new negotiated wages will take effect July 3 with CNAs earning $17-$18.25 and $22-$26.13 for LPNs.

SHC administrator Frank Guida said, “Our staff is committed to ensuring the highest quality of care and home-like environment for our residents and look forward to expanding our dedicated team.”

Schoellkopf Health Center is a 120-bed facility that includes a sub-acute unit and hospice unit called David’s Path.

To learn more about the open positions contact Rachel Barbaro at (716) 278- 4578 or apply online here.