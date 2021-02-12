Seneca Gaming to host job fair for open positions in Buffalo and Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Looking for a job? The Seneca Gaming Corporation will host a job fair on February 25 for job seekers.

Seneca Gaming says they are looking to fill positions within their company at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo.

The available positions include table games, advertising, security, environmental services, maintenance, and more.

“We truly believe that the time we spend at work should be rewarding, fulfilling and fun. That’s how we approach our jobs every day. If people are looking for an opportunity in that type of environment, we are ready to talk to them.” Meghan Smith, Seneca Gaming Corporation’s Vice President of Human Resources

Organizers tell us candidates must be 21 or older and ask they dress professionally in the event they’re interviewed.

The gaming corporation says they’re offering generous benefits.

In addition to competitive pay in an exciting environment, Seneca Gaming Corporation employees enjoy generous benefits, including medical plan discounts, 401(k) contributions, paid time off and holidays, on-site health offices, a paid lunch hour, company discounts, and more Seneca Gaming Corporation

If you’re interested, the job fair is happening on February 25 at Seneca Niagara Event Center inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A valid government-issued form of identification is required.

You can also attend virtually can register here or call 1-833-742-2378 to reserve a time slot.

They say masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.