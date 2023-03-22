DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before you know it, Six Flags Darien Lake will be opening its gates for summer fun once again.

But first, they’re looking to make some hires.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is looking for 1,000 energetic and motivated team members who want to work where they play,” a news release about an upcoming hiring event says. “From first-time job seekers to retirees looking for part-time work, Six Flags has something for everyone.”

The above-mentioned hiring event is happening this Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel.

The company says it offers flexible schedules and competitive wages. Most positions have a minimum age requirement of 16, but some are available for individuals as young as 14.

The theme park is looking to hire lifeguards, ride operators, food service employees, security, retail workers and more. Positions are spread throughout the park and connected areas.

Employees get free park admission, as well as discounts on food, beverages and retail items.

Attendees of Saturday’s hiring event are asked to bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.

Job candidates can also apply online. Those who wish to take the digital route can click or tap here.

Anyone with questions can call (585) 599-5108 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.