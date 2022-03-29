DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, Six Flags will be holding a hiring event at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel.

This year, the theme park will open on May 27, and they’ve got 1,500 positions to fill.

Jobs include those in games, lifeguarding, retail, admissions and more. Most jobs require applicants to be at least 16 years old, but some are open to 14 and 15-year-olds.

The hiring event is happening on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants more information can text “JOBS” to (585) 207-8400, complete an application here or visit Six Flags’ human resources office on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone with employment-related questions can call (585) 599-8400.