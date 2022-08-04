CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of Spectrum’s plans to hire over 100 customer service representatives at its Video Repair Call Center by the end of 2022, they will hold a hiring event next week.
The event will be held on August 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at its Cheektowaga Call Center located at AppleTree Business Park at 2875 Union Rd. in Cheektowaga. The positions will include providing over-the-phone cable TV support, repair services and customer self-installation assistance.
Interested applicants are welcome to bring a resume to submit.
“Spectrum’s Video Repair and Self-Installation Support roles offer excellent opportunities to hard-working local talent,” said David Fraass, Vice President of Customer Service for Spectrum. “We expect to hire over 100 career-defining positions through the remainder of the year adding to our existing, large local workforce.”
For more information, text “Rep” to 97211 or click here.
More jobs in WNY
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.