CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of Spectrum’s plans to hire over 100 customer service representatives at its Video Repair Call Center by the end of 2022, they will hold a hiring event next week.

The event will be held on August 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at its Cheektowaga Call Center located at AppleTree Business Park at 2875 Union Rd. in Cheektowaga. The positions will include providing over-the-phone cable TV support, repair services and customer self-installation assistance.

Interested applicants are welcome to bring a resume to submit.

“Spectrum’s Video Repair and Self-Installation Support roles offer excellent opportunities to hard-working local talent,” said David Fraass, Vice President of Customer Service for Spectrum. “We expect to hire over 100 career-defining positions through the remainder of the year adding to our existing, large local workforce.”

For more information, text “Rep” to 97211 or click here.