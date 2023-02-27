Spectrum will be hosting onsite interviews for field technicians on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The interviews will take place at its Niagara Falls Tech Operations Center, located at 2604 Seneca Ave. Spectrum is encouraging applicants to come with a resume and professional dress.

Field technicians install Spectrum products and take service calls to troubleshoot and resolve issues for local customers. Wages start at $22 an hour alongside benefits including a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, education assistance and medical, dental and vision coverage.

Candidates can expedite the interview process by applying ahead of time.