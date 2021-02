The Tesla plant in Buffalo at Riverbend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Tesla’s AI and autonomous vehicle technologies are coming to the Buffalo Gigafactory, and with them, jobs.

The open positions at the factory include those in manufacturing, engineering and IT, human resources, finance, and service and energy installation.

