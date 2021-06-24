Tops hosting virtual hiring event next Wednesday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Friendly Markets is looking for people to fill immediate full and part-time openings at its warehouse facility in Lancaster.

A virtual hiring event will be held next Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tops says opportunities include:

Day shift selectors, both Full and Part-time positions available

Evening shift selectors, both Full and Part-time positions available

Part-time freezer selectors

Full and Part-time Sanitation

CDL Class A Drivers

Interested applicants will text chat with a member of the company for around 10 minutes. Tops says applicants may also be invited to video or audio chat during the time.

To sign up for the event, click here.