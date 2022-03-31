TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill a number of positions, and they’re holding a couple of job fairs in order to get it done.

They’re taking place on April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and April 30 from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Senior Center (291 Ensminger Road).

The town is looking for lifeguards, summer camp staff, track instructors, tennis instructors, playground supervisors, pool cashiers, fitness trainers and class instructors, and parks maintenance crew members.

“Whether you’re working on a golf course, at summer camp, lifeguarding, or at a playground, it will probably be one of the best jobs you’ll ever have,” Councilman and Chairman of the Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee Carl Szarek said.

Those who are interested in attending either event should bring a resume, passport or two forms of ID, a copy of their relevant certifications and information on their summer availability.

Applicants who are under 18 also need to bring their working papers.

If you can’t make it to either job fair, you can apply at the department’s office at 299 Decatur Road. More information on jobs can be found here.