TSA hiring officers at Buffalo Airport ahead of summer travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Transportation Security Administration is hiring new officers in Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse over the coming months.

The agency says they want to fill around 25 positions across Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo. In total, they’re hoping to fill 6,000 positions nationwide.

The increase in staff is in an effort to maintain security at airports as more air travel is expected come summer.

A breakdown of payrates is below:

Location Payrate Buffalo-Niagara International Airport $17.11/hour Syracuse Hancock International Airport $16.51/hour Albany International Airport $16.48/hour Starting pay provided by TSA

TSA says they’re offering full and part-time positions with an opportunity for an increase in pay after six months of employment. As far benefits, they include “paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.”

“We are seeking women and men who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.” Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York

To get a better feel for the job, TSA produced a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO,” to watch click here.

To view available positions, click here.