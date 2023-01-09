CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo will hold a job fair with open interviews Tuesday at the Walden Galleria.
The school is looking to fill more than 100 positions in restaurant management and food service. Jobs include supervisors, line cooks, baristas, cashiers, dishwashers and more. Positions may be offered on the spot.
The job fair will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store.
Learn more about student and non-student jobs here.
