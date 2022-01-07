UB looking to hire more than 80 people for dining and shops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Open interviews for jobs at UB will be taking place on the lower level of the Walden Galleria this coming Tuesday.

The University at Buffalo is looking to hire more than 80 people for roles in campus dining and shops, including people for its new One World Cafe on the north campus. This new, three-story facility is set to open during the spring semester.

A variety of positions in management and food service are available, and jobs will be offered on-the-spot.

Those who are interested are encouraged to complete an application ahead of time at UBDiningJobs.com. Applications can also be filled out on site.

The job fair will take place from 2-7 p.m. near the Apple store.