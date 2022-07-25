BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo is hosting open interviews for campus dining jobs at the Walden Galleria Mall from 12 to 6 p.m. on July 26.

Positions available include assistant managers, supervisors, line cooks, catering staff, baristas, cashiers and dishwashers. Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops are looking to hire more than 80 individuals to staff campus dining facilities. They will be doing one-on-one interviews and offering positions on the spot.

Anyone interested is encouraged to complete the application online before attending, or this can be done on-site.

Interviews will take place on the lower level near the Apple Store. For more information, contact Campus Dining and Shops at (716) 645-7308.