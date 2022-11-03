BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPS announced Thursday that it will host its annual “UPS Brown Friday” with plans to hire 825 seasonal employees.

The hiring event will begin at 10 a.m. on both Friday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at the UPS Customer Center on Bailey Avenue.

UPS said that they are now hiring for seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers. The company said that applicants can receive a job offer in 25 minutes and several positions do not require an interview.

The hiring event is part of the company’s effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush.

For more information on local hiring events, click or tap here.