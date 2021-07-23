US Sugar to hold hiring event in Buffalo next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Sugar is looking for more people to join their team.

A hiring event is set to take place on Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at 692 Bailey Ave. in Buffalo.

Positions they’re looking to fill include machine operators, packaging laborers and a quality assurance technician, among others.

More information on careers with U.S. Sugar can be found here. Anyone with questions can contact either Emma Mariani or Kourtney Rollins at the following email addresses:

Emma.Mariani@asr-group.com

Kourtney.Rollins@asr-group.com