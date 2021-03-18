USPS hiring for WNY City Carrier Assistants starting at $17.29/hour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill over 60 positions in the greater Buffalo area throughout the month of March.

USPS is hiring for City Carrier Assistants in the City of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Depew and Lockport.

Starting pay begins at $17.29 per hour and those hired are immediately eligible for the USPS Health Benefits Plan with Postal premium contribution.

USPS describes the position as someone who “Delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and procedures commonly used, and geography of the area,” according to their website.

