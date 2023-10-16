BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is hosting a fall job fair featuring a number of local employers from different industries on Wednesday.

“The WNY Job Fair at Walden Galleria is a convenient opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills,” a release on the event said.

The job fair will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on the mall’s lower level near the Apple Store. Employers that will be in attendance include the Army National Guard, Erie 2 BOCES, Duffy’s AIS, First Student, Manpower, UB Campus Dining & Shops, United Healthcare and several more.

The event is free for all to attend. For more information and a full list of employers in attendance, click here.