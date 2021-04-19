Walden Galleria hosting “Get Hired!” event through May 2

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walden Galleria is hosting a “Get Hired!” job event starting today. It features more than 40 mall businesses looking to fill over 50 part and full-time positions, the Galleria says.

Available jobs vary and will be added daily to the Galleria website from a variety of tenants looking to fill open jobs.

The Walden Galleria says potential candidates can apply for everything from retail sales associates to operations associates, from beauty advisors to assistant managers, loss prevention agents, and cosmetic and retail stylists.

“Get Hired!” runs until May 2. Below is a list of the businesses that are hiring:

Old Navy

ZARA

H&M

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Macy’s

Victoria’s Secret

American Eagle

Lululemon

Sephora

Bath & Body Works

Game Stop

LEGO

JCPenney

Michael Kors

Box Lunch

Potential candidates can visit the Walden Galleria and identify businesses that are hiring by spotting the “Get Hired!” sign located in storefront windows. Candidates can scan the QR code on the sign bringing them to the Galleria’s page on its website listing all available positions.

The Galleria says in many instances, candidates can link directly to an online application and apply right from their phones.

Select businesses will also have a hiring table outside of their entrance to conduct on-site interviews on their date of choice.

For more information, click here.