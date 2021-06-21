Walden Galleria hosting in-person job fair in July

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is hosting a “WNY Get Hired” in-person job fair on Wednesday, July 14.

It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

Mall officials say employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels including:

Basil Family Dealerships

Catholic Health

CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Delta Sonic

GEICO

Liberty Mutual

Rosina Food Products

Seneca Gaming Corp.

Spectrum Reach

Tops Markets

UB Campus Dining & Shops

Several stores and venues at the Galleria will also be hiring to fill open positions and will be in attendance, including:

Aloha Krab

Best Buy

Champs

Dave & Buster’s

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Kids Foot Locker

Michael Kors

Pandora

White House Black Market

If you are interested in the upcoming fair, contact Walden Galleria Advertising Representative Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

For more information regarding the “WNY Get Hired” job fair, click here.