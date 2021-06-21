Walden Galleria hosting in-person job fair in July

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is hosting a “WNY Get Hired” in-person job fair on Wednesday, July 14.
It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.
Mall officials say employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels including:
- Basil Family Dealerships
- Catholic Health
- CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.
- Delta Sonic
- GEICO
- Liberty Mutual
- Rosina Food Products
- Seneca Gaming Corp.
- Spectrum Reach
- Tops Markets
- UB Campus Dining & Shops
Several stores and venues at the Galleria will also be hiring to fill open positions and will be in attendance, including:
- Aloha Krab
- Best Buy
- Champs
- Dave & Buster’s
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Kids Foot Locker
- Michael Kors
- Pandora
- White House Black Market
If you are interested in the upcoming fair, contact Walden Galleria Advertising Representative Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.
For more information regarding the “WNY Get Hired” job fair, click here.