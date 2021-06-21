Walden Galleria hosting in-person job fair in July

Jobs 4 Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is hosting a “WNY Get Hired” in-person job fair on Wednesday, July 14.

It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

Mall officials say employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels including:

  • Basil Family Dealerships
  • Catholic Health
  • CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.
  • Delta Sonic
  • GEICO
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Rosina Food Products
  • Seneca Gaming Corp.
  • Spectrum Reach
  • Tops Markets
  • UB Campus Dining & Shops

Several stores and venues at the Galleria will also be hiring to fill open positions and will be in attendance, including:

  •  Aloha Krab
  • Best Buy
  • Champs
  • Dave & Buster’s
  • Foot Locker
  • Forever 21
  • Kids Foot Locker
  • Michael Kors
  • Pandora
  • White House Black Market

If you are interested in the upcoming fair, contact Walden Galleria Advertising Representative Dawn Rayl at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

For more information regarding the “WNY Get Hired” job fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories