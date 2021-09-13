Walden Galleria hosting job fair on Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Wednesday, a job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria.
The event will be from 3-7 p.m. and take place near the Apple Store on the lower level. A variety of industries will be represented there, including employers from stores at the mall.
Here’s who’s hiring:
- NY Army National Guard
- CSL Plasma
- Seneca Gaming
- Spectrum
- Empower Federal Credit Union
- Rosina Food Products
- CINTAS
- First Student
- Combined Insurance
- Delta Sonic
- Brook and Whittle
- Catholic Health
- UB Campus Dining and Shops
- National Air Cargo, Inc
- 7-Eleven
- Tops Markets
- CRST, The Transportation Solution Inc.
- SweetWorks
- New View Alliance
- Aspire of WNY
- Upstate Niagara Cooperative
- Walmart
- FirstLight Home Care
- Renewal by Andersen of WNY
- FitzMark
- Edukids
- Oerlikon Surface Solutions
- Student Transportation of America
- Ametek Reichert Technologies
- Manpower
- NY Air National Guard
- Nutrablend Foods
- Doodle Bugs
- Integer
- USPS
- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions
- University at Buffalo – Student Life
- JSA Logistics
Walden Galleria Venues Hiring:
- Premier Gourmet
- Bravo
- Vera Bradley
- JCPenney
- Lenscrafters
- Lush Handmade Cosmetics
- Urban Air
- ZARA
- Escape the Mystery Room
- Brighton Collectables
- Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing
For more information on the job fair, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.