Walden Galleria hosting job fair on Wednesday

Jobs 4 Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Wednesday, a job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria.

The event will be from 3-7 p.m. and take place near the Apple Store on the lower level. A variety of industries will be represented there, including employers from stores at the mall.

Here’s who’s hiring:

  • NY Army National Guard
  • CSL Plasma
  • Seneca Gaming
  • Spectrum
  • Empower Federal Credit Union
  • Rosina Food Products
  • CINTAS
  • First Student
  • Combined Insurance
  • Delta Sonic
  • Brook and Whittle
  • Catholic Health
  • UB Campus Dining and Shops
  • National Air Cargo, Inc
  • 7-Eleven
  • Tops Markets
  • CRST, The Transportation Solution Inc.
  • SweetWorks
  • New View Alliance
  • Aspire of WNY
  • Upstate Niagara Cooperative
  • Walmart
  • FirstLight Home Care
  • Renewal by Andersen of WNY
  • FitzMark
  • Edukids
  • Oerlikon Surface Solutions
  • Student Transportation of America
  • Ametek Reichert Technologies
  • Manpower
  • NY Air National Guard
  • Nutrablend Foods
  • Doodle Bugs
  • Integer
  • USPS
  • MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions
  • University at Buffalo – Student Life
  • JSA Logistics

Walden Galleria Venues Hiring: 

  • Premier Gourmet
  • Bravo
  • Vera Bradley
  • JCPenney
  • Lenscrafters
  • Lush Handmade Cosmetics
  • Urban Air
  • ZARA
  • Escape the Mystery Room
  • Brighton Collectables
  • Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing

For more information on the job fair, click or tap here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now