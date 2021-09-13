Walden Galleria hosting job fair on Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Wednesday, a job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria.

The event will be from 3-7 p.m. and take place near the Apple Store on the lower level. A variety of industries will be represented there, including employers from stores at the mall.

Here’s who’s hiring:

NY Army National Guard

CSL Plasma

Seneca Gaming

Spectrum

Empower Federal Credit Union

Rosina Food Products

CINTAS

First Student

Combined Insurance

Delta Sonic

Brook and Whittle

Catholic Health

UB Campus Dining and Shops

National Air Cargo, Inc

7-Eleven

Tops Markets

CRST, The Transportation Solution Inc.

SweetWorks

New View Alliance

Aspire of WNY

Upstate Niagara Cooperative

Walmart

FirstLight Home Care

Renewal by Andersen of WNY

FitzMark

Edukids

Oerlikon Surface Solutions

Student Transportation of America

Ametek Reichert Technologies

Manpower

NY Air National Guard

Nutrablend Foods

Doodle Bugs

Integer

USPS

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

University at Buffalo – Student Life

JSA Logistics

Walden Galleria Venues Hiring:

Premier Gourmet

Bravo

Vera Bradley

JCPenney

Lenscrafters

Lush Handmade Cosmetics

Urban Air

ZARA

Escape the Mystery Room

Brighton Collectables

Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing

