Wegmans holding virtual hiring event for local stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is looking to fill nearly 150 positions at its stores in western New York.

The grocery chain is holding a virtual hiring event until 5 p.m.

Wegmans, a company based in Rochester, holds a reputation for being an enjoyable place to work. For six years straight, it has ranked number one in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail.

The only local store not taking part in Tuesday’s hiring event is the one on Amherst Street in Buffalo. Learn more about working at Wegmans here.