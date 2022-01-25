BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is looking to fill nearly 150 positions at its stores in western New York.
The grocery chain is holding a virtual hiring event until 5 p.m.
Wegmans, a company based in Rochester, holds a reputation for being an enjoyable place to work. For six years straight, it has ranked number one in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail.
The only local store not taking part in Tuesday’s hiring event is the one on Amherst Street in Buffalo. Learn more about working at Wegmans here.
- Erie County mask mandate still in effect after statewide ban struck down
- City of Niagara Falls will give away 900 at-home COVID-19 test kits next month
- Wyoming County Community Health System announces death of CEO
- Wegmans holding virtual hiring event for local stores
- WATCH: Birds N’ Brews to raise money for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.