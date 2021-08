BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans has announced a virtual hiring event for Buffalo-area stores.

The grocery chain is looking for cashiers, as well as employees for food production, the bakery, produce and overnight stocking.

The hiring event is taking place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are interested are being asked to apply online in advance.

To register for an event near you, click or tap here.