Weinberg Campus holding hiring events next week

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weinberg Campus, a retirement community in Getzville, is looking to fill a number of positions.

Two hiring events will take place next week; one in person and another online.

May 19 (in person) | 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (2700 N. Forest Rd.)

May 20 (online) | 9-11 a.m. (Zoom link)

“We are pleased to offer flexible work hours, which we know is very important to many employees who are seeking to balance their work life and with their commitments to family, schooling, or other obligations. We are also pleased to offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career advancement.” Melissa Feider, director of Human Resources

Weinberg Campus is hiring licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), home health aides (HHAs) and food service associates, among others.

Anyone interested in getting a job there can apply ahead of time here.