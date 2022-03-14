GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every step in the process of getting a job will be offered at an upcoming event this Wednesday.

Weinberg Campus (2700 N. Forest Rd., Getzville) will host a career fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those who are interested in working there can get interviewed and hired in the same day.

They’re calling it a “red carpet experience,” which will include refreshments and a shot at winning $500 for gas and groceries from Tops.

Some of the positions Weinberg Campus is looking to fill include those in nursing, housekeeping and food service.

Before heading there, job applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time online or text “WCJOBS” to 888-984-4906.