WNY Applebee’s hosting hiring day next Tuesday

(WIVB) — Local Applebee’s are hosting a hiring day next Tuesday.

On October 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., all area Applebee’s will host the event to make it easier for interested candidates, the restaurant chain says.

Applebee’s also says during the event, candidates applying to be a cook will have the opportunity to earn a “$200 or more bonus” if hired.

There will also be an additional $100 “refer a friend” bonus. According to Applebee’s, the bonuses are valid for cooks hired between October 18 and November 1. They ask that you mention the bonus during the interview.

Applicants interested must visit the restaurant next Tuesday to meet with a manager, Applebee’s says.

Those interested can fill out an application in person at the event or by clicking here.

Participating Applebee’s include: