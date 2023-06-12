BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Juneteenth is the annual celebration of the 1865 emancipation of slaves, two years after President Lincoln gave the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday, celebrated on June 19 each year, was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

This year, various organizations around Western New York are celebrating the week leading up to Juneteenth with flag raisings, festivities, gatherings, and more.

The City of Buffalo raised a flag last Friday to commemorate the holiday. Below is a list of additional events taking place in the area this week.

Tuesday, June 13

Buffalo — NFTA

The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority will be raising a flag at the Metropolitan Transportation Center at 181 Ellicott St. in Buffalo for Juneteenth. NFTA leaders will gather at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Town of Amherst

The Town of Amherst, in partnership with the Town’s Community Diversity Commission, will be hosting a Juneteenth celebratory dinner at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Amherst Center for Senior Services. Buffalo NAACP President Reverend Mark E. Blue, of the Second Baptist Church will be the honored speaker.

The dinner is open to the public at a cost of $3 for those 60 years old and older and $5 for those under 60. The meal will include turkey with gravy, rosemary potatoes, peach halves, and lemon pie. For more information, click here.

Friday, June 16

Buffalo — Community Access Services

Local nonprofit Community Access Services will be hosting its third-annual Juneteenth kick-off celebration, starting on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at 3297 Bailey Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include the Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles food truck, vendors, music, giveaways for adults and children, tabling by community organizations, and free HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

CAS will also be participating in this year’s Juneteenth parade.

City of Tonawanda

The City of Tonawanda will be hosting a Juneteenth Educational Event at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Canal Street Pavilion. Pastor Dwayne Jones of Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church of Buffalo will be the guest speaker at the event, which will discuss the holiday’s history.

Saturday, June 17

City of Buffalo Juneteenth Parade and Festival

The 48th Annual Juneteenth Parade will be held Saturday, starting at 10:45 a.m. at Juneteenth of Buffalo Headquarters, located at 1517 Genesee Street.

The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will be taking place on both June 17 and 18 at MLK Park. To learn more about Buffalo’s Juneteenth celebration, click here.

Monday, June 19

Jamestown — Audubon Community Nature Center

Admission to the ACNC, located at 1600 Riverside Road in Jamestown, will be giving free admission on Juneteenth, with full access to the center’s nature preserve, gardens, live animal exhibits, displays, and more. To learn more about the center, click here.

If you are hosting a Juneteenth event and would like to be added to this list, please email digitalteam@wivb.com with more information.