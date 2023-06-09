BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It might still be over a week away on June 19, but some events are already taking place to celebrate Juneteenth, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

On Saturday, the Michigan Street Baptist Church is hosting its Juneteenth in the Corridor event, featuring music, readings, dancing and more. The event seeks to immerse attendees with the history and experience of Juneteenth.

The event is free to attend and begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in the area around the Michigan Street Baptist Church. Rachel Henderson, the church’s vice president, joined Wake Up on Friday to talk more about the event, which can be viewed above.

Additionally, the Juneteenth flag raising in Niagara Square takes place at noon Friday as part of the City of Buffalo’s festivities. The Juneteenth Festival is scheduled for next weekend, June 17 and 18, at MLK Park.

You can find more information on Buffalo’s Juneteenth festivities here.