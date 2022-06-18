BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health held their annual Juneteenth celebration Friday on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

“Our health care system is a vital resource for many in the City of Buffalo and we have an important role to play in the lives of our neighbors,” said Bob Nesselbush, CEO, Kaleida Health.

“Today should also encourage us to find ways to stand in solidarity with our Black and African American community to fight against racism, discrimination and violence,” Nesselbush added.

Kaleida Health also made a donation to Buffalo Go Green which provides services and training to under-served communities throughout Western New York.