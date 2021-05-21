Kenan Center Montessori Preschoolers help fundraise for JDRF ahead of virtual walk

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening this weekend, a major fundraiser for the fight against Type 1 Diabetes.

This year’s JDRF Walk will be virtual because of the pandemic. But Friday morning in Lockport, students with the Kenan Center Montessori Preschool held their own, small fundraising walk to help find a cure for this condition.

The family of a girl with Type 1 Diabetes, who attends the preschool, organized this fundraiser.

“Tenley’s Tiaras is one of our little school teams and Tenley has raised over $2,500 for JDRF to fund our research, and she’s walking on the grounds of the Kenan Center to raise money for Type 1,” said JDRF Market Director for Western New York Karen Swierski.

Rufus the giant teddy bear mascot for JDRF was there this morning to cheer on the group.

Type 1 Diabetes affects about 20,000 families in Western New York and News 4 is a longtime sponsor of this fundraising walk.

This year’s walk will be in neighborhoods instead of one large event in Delaware Park, but it’s still very much needed to raise money for research into Type 1 Diabetes.

For more information, click here.