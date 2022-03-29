KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickel City Church in Kenmore is hosting its “Free Kids Clothing Closet” event for local families March 29 and 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The church has reported “an abundance of donations” from Kid’s Corner Clothing and Consignment Shop over the past year and is not taking donations from the public at this time. Clothing is free for kids of all ages. The church is located at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard.

To learn more information about the event, click here.