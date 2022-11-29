KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore is remembering those who were lost to COVID-19.

This holiday season, the Kenmore Village Improvement Society has added a tree in the gazebo and is inviting the public to place a non-breakable ornament on the tree in memory of someone they know who died of COVID-19. Those who have been negatively affected by COVID-19, including long COVID, are also invited to hang an ornament.

The tree is located at 1 Delaware Road, at the corner of Delaware Road and Delaware Avenue.