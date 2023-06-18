KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tony Mastrangelo, and his wife, Sydney are holding a can and bottle drive to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But to understand Tony’s cause, you should know Tony’s story.

Mastrangelo said his life forever changed last July when he became a first-time dad to his daughter, Gigi.

“July 24, 2022. It was a Sunday at 3:30 in the afternoon. She’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said.

“He makes her his number one priority and that is all I could ever ask for,” Sydney added.

Tony said his childhood wasn’t picture-perfect.

“I grew up in Lovejoy in a single-parent household with my mom, Judy, who’s the best,” he explained. “It was a void, you know? There was nobody there. Everybody on Father’s Day had their dad, or on certain days and I just didn’t have one. I always wanted to be one because I didn’t have one. My mom taught me how to be a parent.”

Then, in 2020, Sydney had a miscarriage on Christmas Eve.

“It was the scariest worst time in our lives,” Tony said.

Enter the bottle drive.

Tony and Sydney chose to turn grief into good. They started the annual can and bottle drive three years ago. They raised $25,000 in the first year.

“We’ll grab the bottle right out of your car. We’re going to fill a bunch of box trucks up and hopefully we’re going to raise money for Make-A-Wish.”

This year’s goal is $10,000. The drive is at Shell Fab in West Seneca on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.