Kickline into the Christmas spirit with the virtual Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular is another tradition cancelled this year. They posted on Instagram “We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes … has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But through the power of social media they’re still able to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer that you can jump right into.

“All of a sudden they announced they were going to do Instagram live classes, and I was so excited,” said Maria Pacos.

Pacos is a former student and teacher at Dance Spectrum. While going to school in Alabama she’s been doing the virtual dance classes hosted by the dance company.

“I didn’t know that it was going to go on this long, I just thought it would be a couple little classes, and it’s now December and they’re still doing them. Which is awesome.”

She is also a former student of the Rockettes Summer Intensive, so she was eager to dive back into the routines. However, she says you don’t have to be a professional to take part in them.”

“The classes are really open to anyone. I’ve seen mothers post pictures of their five year olds doing it, and anybody can take the classes.”

The Instagram live classes happen on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.