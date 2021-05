(WIVB) — The KISS Cares for Kids Radiothon kicks off today with the goal of raising funds for Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Janet Snyder of KISS 98.5 joined Wake Up Thursday morning to tell us all about the fundraiser.

The radiothon is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To donate, call the T-Mobile phone bank at (716) 323-2500, text “Kisscares” to 51555 via the T-Mobile text line, or click here.