Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light The Night” returns at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will shine a light into the darkness of blood cancers. The annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” event returns this year, in person, to celebrate life, and remember and honor those who lost their battle.

Light the Night drew thousands of people to Canalside in 2019, after outgrowing Delaware Park, where it was held for many years.

The event brings cancer survivors, supporters, friends, and family together to walk and raise awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Western New York.

It’s a PERFECT night to #LightTheNight at Canalside!

❤️😍 @LightTheNight pic.twitter.com/tFEr3pDUhz — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) October 1, 2021 News 4 Anchor Dave Greber

Watch our interview with Light the Night chairman Michael O’Leary in the video player above.