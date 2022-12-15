BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an employee vote on Wednesday, Lexington Co-op will be unionizing, with Workers United as their representative and bargaining agent.

There were reportedly 56 ‘yes’ votes and 20 ‘no’ votes. Because the margin of victory (36) was greater than the number of disputed ballots (20), the vote stands.

“The co-op recognizes the benefits of unions, and that both the Labor Movement and the Cooperative Movement share a long history aligned in social justice goals. Both movements provide structures for joining people together to meet their mutual needs,” Lexington Co-op General Manager Tim Bartlett said in a release. “We look forward to continuing to learn how we can harness the power of the collective bargaining process to make our workplace even better.”

The co-op said it is excited to welcome the union as a new partner in the workplace, and the organizations will reportedly meet soon to discuss next steps and timelines for the collective bargaining process.