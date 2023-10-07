BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the community joined together at Canalside Friday night to honor and remember those effected by blood cancers.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” event aims to raise funds for lifesaving research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients and their families.
The event aims to raise $300,000 to support their cause. For more information on “Light the Night,” click here.
