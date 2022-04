BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A homeless shelter in Buffalo is celebrating 40 years of serving the community.

The Little Portion Friary homeless shelter opened its doors back in 1982 when Deacon John and Reverand Alexius began offering services to care for those who needed a warm place to stay. The shelter continues to provide meals and counseling services to those in need.

The Friary is also looking for volunteers to help out, as the number of workers has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic.