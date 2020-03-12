Big Ditch Brewing Company announces plans for second brewery

(WIVB) – Big Ditch Brewing Company has some big news.

The brewery announced Thursday that they have plans to open a second location on Transit Road near I-90.

The proposed, new building will be about 105,000 sq. ft. The two-story front of the building will feature dining areas on both floors, and it will feature multiple private dining rooms, a Brewer’s Lounge, and a Tasting and Education Room.

Big Ditch’s current brewing operations are entirely housed in their downtown Buffalo brewery, with a capacity of 15,000 barrels annually.

The new brewery would be equipped with capacity for 50,000 barrels annually to begin with.

“One of the hallmarks of the craft beer industry is product innovation,” Big Ditch president and co-founder Matt Kahn said in a statement. “The new facility will free up capacity at the downtown brewery and allow us to focus on research, innovation, and the development of new craft beers.”

Big Ditch is working with Iskalo Development on the project. The project will need approval from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and the Town of Cheektowaga.

If all of the applications are approved, construction of the new brewery could start in mid-to-late summer with estimated completion in late 2021.

READ MORE: 4-Mented in WNY: Big Ditch Brewing Company |