Blues Brothers, Harry Potter among next films in Artpark drive-in series

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark has announced some of the next films being shown in its drive-in series.

In lieu of the regular Tuesdays in the Park summer concerts, the Lewiston venue has more films planned for Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Tuesdays will remain musical though, as the films shown on those nights will be music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content.

On Thursdays, Artpark will show films meant for general audiences.

The films will be shown on LED screens in parking lot D (near South 4th St.) and the painted parking lot (for VIP and walk-in patrons).

Audio for the films will be transmitted via FM radio.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle, with up to four people per vehicle or walk-in group. This includes $8 for admission and a $17 concession credit.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at artpark.net or tickets.com, or by calling (716) 754-4375. Orders made by phone can be completed on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or one hour prior to showtime.

All patrons must wear a face mask when they’re not seated. More information on safety protocols can be found here.

Here’s what’s coming up:

June 30 at 8 p.m. – The Blues Brothers

July 2 at 7:30 p.m. – The LEGO Batman Movie

July 7 at 7 p.m. – Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music

July 9 at 7:30 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

