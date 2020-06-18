Billy Joel concert at Orchard Park moved to August 2021

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it was announced that Billy Joel would be coming to New Era Field this year, there was a whirlwind of excitement among western New Yorkers looking to see the New York hitmaker.

But now, fans of Joel will have to wait another year to see him at the home of the Bills.

Originally scheduled to appear on August 15, the Billy Joel concert in Orchard Park has been pushed to August 14, 2021.

Good news for ticket holders though, as tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored at the new date.

For those who won’t be attending, Ticketmaster will contact purchasers via email about refund options. They will then have 30 days to respond.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.