Blackberry Smoke to perform at Artpark on July 1

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after it was announced that Fitz and the Tantrums will be coming to Artpark, another band has been added to the Lewiston venue’s lineup for 2021.

Country-rock group Blackberry Smoke will perform at Artpark on July 1 as part of the Coors Light Concerts Series.

The concert, which will also feature Nick Perri and the Underground, starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon. Here are the prices:

  • Front of Stage (standing room only): $39
  • Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $44
  • General Admission Bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $29
  • General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

On Sunday, June 27, ticket prices will go up by $5.

When they go on sale, tickets can be purchased in groups of four on Ticketmaster. This is how they’ll be sold until further notice.

A current list of Artpark guidelines and procedures related to COVID-19 can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

