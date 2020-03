DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Deadman and Cory Marks are coming to western New York.

The summer concert is scheduled for July 24 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $99.50.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com when they’re available.