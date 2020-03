LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band are set to perform at Artpark this summer.

Sharing the stage with special guest vocalist Ruben Blades, the concert will take place on August 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $19 to $37.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to Artpark.net or Tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.